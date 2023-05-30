'It's a public perception problem': Experts weigh in on safety of swimming in Ohio River

CINCINNATI — It’s an age-old question: Is it safe to swim in the Ohio River? Experts say it can be, depending on when you go.

“I wouldn't want to touch that water,” said Latosha Clark, who lives in Cincinnati.

Covington resident Leo Rese said he wouldn't swim in it either — "growing up, it's pretty notorious for being dirty."

Meanwhile, Jerry Schulte said he has swum in the Ohio River “bunches” over the years.

“I water ski. I fish. I hunt,” he said. “I utilize the river for just about everything you can use it for.”

Schulte worked for the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) for 29 years. He currently serves as the director of safety for the Ohio River Paddlefest and the Great Ohio River Swim.

“It's a public perception problem,” he said. “The only time you hear about the river is when bad things happen.”

He said the river is not as dirty as people think.

ORSANCO tests the bacteria in the water each week during warmer months. Last week’s data found levels of E. Coli far below the standard ORSANCO considers unsafe.

“It really does get a poor reputation,” said ORSANCO Executive Director Richard Harrison about the river. “In fact, the water quality has improved immensely.”

Quality is not always safe for swimmers and individuals using the river for recreational activities, especially after heavy rain.

“The same pipes that collect our sanitary flow from household discharges, businesses is also the pipes that capture the rainwater from the streets,” Harrison said. “That's normally okay, but during heavy rainfall, we can actually overload these pipes.”

Harrison said that essentially allows bacteria and waste to enter the river. It’s partially why ORSANCO tests regularly for updated results.

“Probably 60-70% of the time during a year like 2022, we see that conditions are more favorable for recreation,” he said.

Individuals can check current results on ORSANCO’s website here. Tests are conducted April through October on Tuesdays and the results are posted on Fridays.

ORSANCO also monitors harmfulalgae blooms. Conditions in the river have improved significantly, Harrison said. In the early 1900s, Harrison said none of the discharge into the river was treated.

There are still challenges, like legacy pollutants.

“It is a working river,” he said. “But by and large, just an incredible resource.”

Swimmers should also be aware of river currents, floating or submerged debris and boat traffic.

While the river’s reputation may take time to repair, Schulte said he believes it’s work worth doing.

“The more we get people utilizing it and understanding it, I think the better it is for its protection,” said Schulte.