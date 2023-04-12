Man convicted of stabbing Hyde Park woman in 1990s released on parole

CINCINNATI — A man convicted of killing a Hyde Park woman in the 1990s has been released on parole, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said.

David Kohls, who is now 45 years old, was granted parole Tuesday after serving 29 years in prison.

Kohls was convicted of aggravated murder in 1994 for stabbing Maria Olberding, a 27-year-old Hyde Park woman. Kohls was 16 years old at the time of the murder.

"We are certainly disappointed with the parole board's decision," Prosecutor Melissa Powers said. "A man like Kohls should remain in prison for the rest of his life."

Olberding was on a run through Hyde Park when she stopped at a UDF. Kohls followed her from the UDF, attempted to rob her and stabbed her multiple times with a 13-inch knife.

Kohls was sentenced to 20 years to life for Olberding's death. Other than the aggravated murder charge, Kohls was also convicted of aggravated robbery.

"This decision tears open old wounds for Maria's family and friends — and my heart goes out to them," Powers said.

Prior to the April 11 parole board hearing, Olberding's family sent out a plea for people to let the parole board know they opposed Kohls' release.

"Our family has done our best to move on and do good in Maria's memory .... but we also are reminded too frequently of this horrible moment in time each time David Kohls is up for parole," wrote Patti Olberding, Maria's sister.

