Hyde Park Library remodel is complete

The Hyde Park branch closed in August 2022 and after about 19 months it is ready to welcome visitors. And those visitors may not recognize the space.
Posted at 7:20 AM, Apr 12, 2024
HYDE PARK, Ohio — The latest project for the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library is complete.

The Hyde Park branch closed in August 2022 and after about 19 months it is ready to welcome visitors.

And those visitors may not recognize the space.

The renovation emphasized better accessibility. Both front and rear entrances are larger and handicap accessible. Larger staircases, a new larger elevator and bigger lower-level restrooms are featured throughout.

Booths and larger furniture welcome visitors to bring coffee and enjoy natural sunlight from the newly uncovered windows.

Visitors will also notice brand-new flooring and new meeting spaces. Booths and larger furniture welcome visitors to bring coffee and enjoy natural sunlight from the newly uncovered windows.

The Marketplace on the upper level features new arrivals, magazines and newspapers.

The kids area on the lower level features spaces for story time, play and discovery. Moreover, kids will love the built-in puppet theatre which can double as a kitchen space with additional toys.

The grand re-opening celebration is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can enjoy a ribbon cutting, several story times, a balloon artist and crafts for kids.

To see more photos of the construction, click here.

