Fire: 2 Cincinnati police officers, 1 civilian injured in dog attack in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Two Cincinnati Police Department officers and a civilian were injured Saturday in a dog attack in Hyde Park, the Cincinnati Fire Department said.

The department said officers responded to a residence on Vista Avenue in Hyde Park on April 4 around 10 p.m. for reports of an assault, where they then requested first responders to the scene.

When they arrived, first responders checked on the victim, identified as the dog's owner, while an officer restrained the dog.

While first responders were doing so, the dog broke free from the officer and proceeded to attack them. Another officer then jumped in to assist in restraining the dog, subsequently also getting attacked, the department said.

While the dog continued to attack the second officer, a fire department responder used one of their "tools to intervene," forcing the dog to release the officer, the department said.

Both officers and the dog's owner were transported to the hospital with injuries. The fire department did not specify how serious the injuries were or what their current condition is.

The fire department also did not specify if the dog was injured or killed during the attack.