Hiring heats up at Coney Island with added perks

CINCINNATI — The summer season is winding down at Coney Island but hiring is just heating up.

Come summer, Coney Island is swimming in high school and college staffers. But assistant brand manager Marley Wallace said season’s end is when that well runs dry.

“Our problem always comes at the end of the summer when kids start to go back to school. It's a real push to try and stay fully staffed then,” Wallace said.

Coney Island is trying to keep staffing levels afloat – like businesses across the board – by offering incentives designed to retain those students.

Wallace said staff who remain employed through Aug. 16 will receive $1 for every hour they work throughout the season. Those who stay employed from Aug. 17 through Sept. 6 will get $1.50 for every hour they work in that time frame.

“It’s definitely been different this year. These kind of incentives were not something we had in place in previous years. So, it’s definitely been different to put these in place to see, listen to our employees and see what they’re interested in having perks of,” Wallace said.

There’s also a $100 referral bonus for any seasonal crew member who refers a new employee. At the end of the summer, crew members who work 32 hours or more a week will receive one entry per week in an end-of-the-season drawing for a high-dollar grand prize. Wallace said the need will only grow.

“Riverbend is fully booked through the end of October this year, so we will definitely have positions available for people at least through the end of October,” Wallace said.

Coney Island is hiring for food and beverage, security and maintenance positions. Wallace said every application that comes in gets read over and the applicant is almost always extended an interview.