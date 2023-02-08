Heartbroken Cincinnatians can ditch reminders of their ex in this dump truck, and it's for a good cause

CINCINNATI — Any heartbroken Cincinnatians in search of a little catharsis this Valentines Day will be able to unceremoniously ditch reminders of their ex in one local business' "Dump Truck" while helping to donate to a good cause.

Junk King Cincinnati, a junk removal service in the region, plans to brand one of its trucks in anti-Valentines fashion to highlight another timely event involving hearts: American Heart Month. The business said it will donate $1 to the American Heart Association for every item pitched into the dump truck, up to $500.

For those looking to cleanse their homes of exes, the dump truck will be stationed outside Full Throttle Adrenaline Park on Commons Drive on Feb. 14. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Ditching those bad memories won't cost anything, but people are limited to two items under 50 pounds.

Although the company typically takes larger items off folks' hands, this event is not suited for furniture, appliances, landscaping items or your ex themselves (though we get the temptation). Hazardous materials, including treated wood, are also as welcome as a late night text from your new least favorite person.

Junk King does encourage Cupid-betrayed Cincinnatians to ditch photos, that hoodie you stole but can't look at anymore, corny gifts and any other baggable items — though bagging them isn't required to chuck them in the truck with a vengeance.

