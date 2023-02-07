You can send a Valentine's Day card to brighten the day of a kid at Cincinnati Children's Hospital

CINCINNATI — Valentine's Day isn't everyone's favorite holiday but it can be a great opportunity to remind someone you're thinking of and cheering for them in the middle of one of Cincinnati's grayest months.

Each year, Cincinnati Children's Hospital collects card submissions for kids receiving treatment and care within their walls. The cards, designed by local artists, are printed out and given to kids throughout the hospital on Feb. 14.

People can pick from six fun e-cards to send to patients at the hospital, and you can send as many as e-cards as you want for free.

In 2022, Cincinnati Children's received more than 25,000 valentines from all 50 states and 30 different countries, according to a spokesperson for the hospital. That number is substantially lower than previous years, with 2019 taking the cake; that year, nearly 500,000 e-cards were sent from 50 states and 130 countries and six different continents.

Cincinnati Children's is again partnering with design company Kolar for the Valentines. In 2022, the company matched donations made at Valentine's Day to help fund a new NICU lounge for the hospital.

