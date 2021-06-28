Hearing Speech + Deaf Center receives donation from Dater Foundation

CINCINNATI — The Hearing Speech + Deaf Center of Greater Cincinnati recently received a $25,000 donation from the Dater Foundation.

Officials with the center said the money will allow more children to attend the center's Summer Day Camps with their classmates for free.

"So often with kids with communication disorders or deafness, they're treated differently, they're treated differently by their peers, they're treated differently by their teachers, they're often treated differently by their families," Steve Wesselkamper, director of development and marketing at the center, said.

"This gets, it gives them a chance to be with other kids who are just like them. They'll have some communication disorder just like them. And it's a great emotional experience for them to make this connection."

