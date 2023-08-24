Man dies one month after serious crash in Hartwell

CINCINNATI — A man has died from injuries he sustained in a serious crash in Hartwell on July 25.

According to Cincinnati police, the crash happened at around 3:57 p.m. that day near 31 East Galbraith Road.

Police said a 48-year-old man driving a 2019 Kia Sorrento east on Galbraith lost control of his vehicle and crossed the center line before leaving the road and hitting a tree. After that, police said the man drove back onto Galbraith and hit a 2020 Chevrolet van traveling in the opposite direction.

The Kia driver was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries; On August 22, he died from those injuries, police said.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office identified him as Thomas Holliman.

According to police, the driver of the van was not injured in the crash.

Police said whether speed or impairment played a part in the crash are still under investigation.