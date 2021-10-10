Fire at Hartwell Gold Star caused roof to collapse

CINCINNATI — A fire broke out at the Gold Star location in Hartwell on Galbraith Road on Saturday evening, causing the roof of the restaurant to collapse.

The blaze required 16 different fire companies to get it under control, according to Cincinnati Fire Department officials. The building is likely a total loss.

"We’re probably going to take this building down," said Michael A. Washington, Sr., fire chief of the Cincinnati Fire Department. "There’s still some active fire under the roof structure. We’re not sending any of our people in, so heavy equipment will do most of the work throughout the rest of the evening."

Washington said the first fire company arrived on scene at around 7:18 p.m., three minutes after the first 911 call was made.