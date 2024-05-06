Watch Now
Coroner: 73-year-old man dead after being hit by a train

Posted at 12:35 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 12:39:24-04

HARTWELL, Ohio — A man is dead after being hit by a train Saturday in Hartwell, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The coroner identified the victim as 73-year-old Timothy Mitchell.

Mitchell was hit at the intersection of Burns Avenue and East Galbraith Road at approximately 5:50 p.m., the coroner's office said.

It is unclear how Mitchell ended up on the train tracks.

The coroner said CSX is reviewing the video of the incident.

WCPO has reached out for more information. Check this story for updates.

