Cincinnati police ask for help identifying suspect in Hartwell homicide

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking the public to help identify a person connected to a February homicide in Hartwell.

Police said they're looking for a suspect in the murder of 18-year-old Anthony Davis.

Provided by the Cincinnati Police Department

Cincinnati police said officers and fire personnel responded to the 8300 block of Burns Avenue on Feb. 4 for a crash. When they arrived, the fire personnel found one person who had been shot.

Davis was initially taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Destiny Marshella Newman, 19, was arrested and charged with murder Feb. 4. On Feb. 18, police then arrested 18-year-old Derrick Terry on an outstanding murder warrant for Davis' death.

Police said the person they're attempting to identify was seen in the area around the time of the shooting and may have information that is critical to their investigation.

Anyone who recognizes this person or has any relevant information to the case is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.