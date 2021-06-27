Hard Rock Café hiring all positions for July 15 opening

CINCINNATI — More than a year into the pandemic, luck is finally headed the new Hardrock Casino’s way.

The re-branded facility debuts its signature Hard Rock Café in just weeks. Even in the face of a pandemic, Hard Rock president George Goldhoff said the Tri-State’s gaming industry is a safe bet.

“It really was a bit of a perfect storm,” Goldhoff said.

Hard Rock Cincinnati is slated to unveil its café July 15. Statewide pandemic restrictions are now gone but the shift is happening in the midst of a national worker shortage.

“We continue to hire and we are not fully staffed in any one category right now,” Goldhoff said.

Staffing is not the only necessary piece of the puzzle in short supply.

“Part of it is the supply chain. There were either materials that went up drastically in cost when it came to rebuilding the facility or some that just weren’t available any more.”

Goldhoff said the human side of the shortage required patience.

“Folks still had concerns over the coronavirus. The vaccinations were just being rolled out,” he said.

People are now applying but from dealer to security officer positions, help is still needed. Goldhoff said Hard Rock will train you, even if you think you can’t deal.

“If you have 9th grade math, you can deal,” he said. “It’s really a fun and wonderful job.”

There are also signing bonuses for those who stick around and opportunities for advancement in the world-wide company.

“We need committed, dedicated, talented folks. So, I know Cincinnati has them out there. We’re ready to take you on as a team member,” Goldhoff said.

Cage and counting employees make $15 an hour. Goldhoff said many dealers make more than $50,000 a year, including tips.

You can apply online or walk in Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for more information.