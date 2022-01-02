'Hairspray' reschedules Cincinnati dates for COVID-19 cases

CINCINNATI — Several Cincinnati dates for the performance of Hairspray at the Aronoff Center are being rescheduled after multiple members working on the musical tested positive for COVID-19.

Shows initially scheduled from Jan. 4. - Jan. 9 will be rescheduled.

Those with tickets for shows during those dates should keep them while the rescheduled dates are being determined, according to a press release from Broadway in Cincinnati.

The postponement is the first time a show has been rescheduled for COVID-19 since the season began in the fall.