'Guess we're next': Cincinnati restaurant to close after 9 months in business

The restaurant announced the closing in a Facebook post on Monday.
Posted at 12:28 PM, Mar 12, 2024
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati restaurant is permanently closing after 9 months in business.

On Monday, Solstice announced in a Facebook post that the establishment will close permanently.

The Facebook post started with the phrase — "Guess we're next."

Solstice is located on Madison Road in Walnut Hills and serves tacos, cocktails and more.

The social media post said the restaurant was not growing enough to stay open.

The restaurant will remain open until Thursday.

