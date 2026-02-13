Green Umbrella names new interim leader as organization unveils climate action playbook

CINCINNATI — Green Umbrella, Greater Cincinnati's regional sustainability collaborative, is entering a new chapter with a leadership transition and the launch of its first-ever regional climate action playbook designed to help communities become more resilient to climate change.

Ryan Mooney-Bullock, who served as executive director for nearly nine years, stepped down Friday to join Gorman Heritage Farm, where she will return to her roots in environmental education.

"I'm really excited to get literally back into the dirt and help people, kids of all ages get connected to nature, get connected to where their food comes from," Mooney-Bullock told WCPO anchor Adrian Whitsett.

Under her leadership, Green Umbrella expanded significantly from a four-person staff when she joined in 2017. The organization has made substantial progress in environmental education throughout the region.

"We have literally helped dozens of schools add green schoolyards elements and incorporate nature-based learning into their school day," Mooney-Bullock said.

Cincinnati City Council recognized her contributions by declaring Wednesday "Ryan Mooney-Bullock Day."

Van Sullivan, who has worked with Green Umbrella for six years, is serving as interim executive director. She said she's ready to expand the organization's mission.

"We're starting to see more community-level sustainability plans happen across the region. That means more commitments to policy, that means more benefits delivered to constituents," Sullivan said.

The organization recently unveiled its regional climate action playbook, a comprehensive guide to help communities create more equitable and resilient environments.

"This will serve as a collection of recommendations that communities can just pick up and run with to not only implement to reduce pollution in their communities, but become more resilient to extreme weather," Sullivan said.

The transition comes as Green Umbrella faces funding challenges, with $2 million in federal grants terminated last year. Sullivan said she believes the community remains committed to the organization's work.

"What we've heard through this turbulent time is that not only does it matter, but they want to see us grow and they want to see even more action," Sullivan said.

The organization continues to support communities across the region, such as Fairfield.

"Since 2023, (Fairfield has) created their first sustainability plan, hired their first sustainability manager and this summer they'll be cutting the ribbon on their first city-owned solar array," Sullivan said.

Mooney-Bullock said continuing the organization's work remains important despite the funding challenges.

"In order to continue to operate at the level that we know is needed to help Greater Cincinnati become more resilient to the impacts of climate change, we need local supporters to help us keep that work going," she said.

The organization focuses on helping various groups understand how to begin sustainability efforts.

"We are supporting organizations of all kinds in understanding where (they can) start and what are the easiest things for them to tackle," Mooney-Bullock said.

Both leaders said Green Umbrella's mission is valuable for the community's future.

"This work has real value and is helping to protect the health and safety of our community moving forward," Mooney-Bullock said.

Sullivan said she recognizes the growing challenges ahead, but believes in the importance of preparation.

"Those impacts are gonna get more challenging in coming decades, but you can prepare for it," Sullivan said.

