Greater Cincinnati Water Works experiences billing system outage

CINCINNATI — Customers cannot pay their Greater Cincinnati Water Works bills online or over the phone due to a billing system outage. GCWW said its billing system was taken offline immediately as it investigates an incident with a billing system vendor.

In a memo to the mayor and city council, interim city manager John Curp said GCWW will not charge late fees or shut off water services to people who cannot pay due to the outage. Customers can mail payments or drop them off in the after-hours deposit box, but those payments will not be applied until the system is back online.

The outage will also impact non-emergency work orders, like meter readings or turn-off requests for customers going on vacation. GCWW said it canceled all appointments to service meters on March 22. GCWW's customer service line will be limited to emergencies such as water main breaks or restoration of service during the outage.

Curp said the billing system outage does not impact water quality or water service.

GCWW said it is working with external resources to restore the billing system and will provide updates as they become available. Customers with questions are asked to email help@mygcww.org.

