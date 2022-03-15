Cincinnati Museum Center, Freedom Center temporarily close due to systemwide failure

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Museum Center and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center will be closed for a week after museum officials said their systems were affected by a virus over the weekend.

While officials said there is no indication that personal data has been compromised, the virus caused a systemwide failure impacting ticketing, exhibit lighting and audiovisual systems. In a release, CMC said it is working with IT partners to investigate the extent of the failure and resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

The Freedom Center is tentatively scheduled to reopen Wednesday, March 23. CMC will reopen Thursday, March 24. The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center will also be closed to the public for a week, reopening March 24.

"CMC and the Freedom Center thank everyone for their continued patience and support as they work to effectively restore systems and welcome guests back into their buildings," the museum center said in a release.

