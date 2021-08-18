Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

Garth Brooks Sept. 18 show at Paul Brown Stadium canceled

items.[0].image.alt
Brent N. Clarke/Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Honoree Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
Garth Brooks inauguration
Posted at 1:18 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 13:26:17-04

CINCINNATI — Garth Brooks has canceled his next five tour dates, including his Sept. 18 show at Paul Brown Stadium, his team announced Wednesday.

"In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part," Brooks said in a release. "I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don't want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore."

Brooks rescheduled his Cincinnati show three times before its ultimate cancellation.

Ticket holders will not need to do anything to get a refund, according to the release. Ticketmaster will issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cincinnati

Watch local news FREE anytime! Find the WCPO 9 app on your favorite streaming device.