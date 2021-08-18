Garth Brooks Sept. 18 show at Paul Brown Stadium canceled

CINCINNATI — Garth Brooks has canceled his next five tour dates, including his Sept. 18 show at Paul Brown Stadium, his team announced Wednesday.

"In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part," Brooks said in a release. "I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don't want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore."

Brooks rescheduled his Cincinnati show three times before its ultimate cancellation.

Ticket holders will not need to do anything to get a refund, according to the release. Ticketmaster will issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase.