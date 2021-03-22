Garth Brooks concert at Paul Brown Stadium rescheduled for third time

CINCINNATI — The Garth Brooks concert at Paul Brown Stadium has been rescheduled for the third time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert, which was scheduled for May 1, will now take place on Sept. 18, organizers said on Monday. All tickets will be honored for the new date in September.

Brooks had originally been scheduled to play Paul Brown Stadium on May 16, 2020, and fans queued up to buy all 65,000 available tickets within an hour of their going on sale.

RELATED: Tickets to Garth Brooks at PBS sell out in 75 minutes

Brooks nixed the original date due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and optimistically rescheduled for June 27, 2020, but that date was also pushed back.