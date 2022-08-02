Fridge that offers free food to community struggles to keep shelves full due to inflation

CINCINNATI — Local food pantries are feeling the pinch from inflation, even less traditional ones.

A free fridge in Camp Washington is getting cleared out as demand for its service goes up.

“The fridge has been in overdrive,” said Toncia Chavez, who co-owns ETC Produce & Provisions. “We're serving anywhere between 90 and 125 people a day. The fridge is getting wiped out every 24 to 36 hours.”

The Free Fridge etc. is a standalone fridge and food pantry that sits on the corner of Colerain Ave. & Rachel St. in Camp Washington. It’s filled with produce, meals and essential items that are free of charge for those who need them.

The fridge is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Individuals are welcome to take what they need.

Chavez helped launch the project locally in 2020. She stocks the fridge with produce from her store each weekday. Other partner organizations deliver food and meals too. Still, the group needs help meeting demand.

“People need food right now,” she said. “Inflation, gas is expensive. It's getting crazy out there.”

You can make a monetary donation online HERE. You can also donate food or other essential items by dropping them off at the fridge.

There is another free fridge in Covington located at 909 Scott St.

Chavez said organizers plan to expand efforts into East Walnut Hills and add another location there soon.

READ MORE

Tri-State food pantries go from feast to famine amid inflation, summer break

Inflation hits 40 year high, Northside food pantry expands to meet demand

Food insecurity increased after child tax credit payments ended, study found