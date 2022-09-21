Free meals, educational information offered in Carthage Wednesday

CINCINNATI — The rising cost of groceries is a continued conversation and struggle for families across the Tri-State.

There are numerous agencies to turn to for assistance, including Hamilton County R3Source.

The local solid waste and recycling district launched its “Wasted Food Stops With Us” initiative as a way to repurpose food that would otherwise get thrown away.

Some of that food has been prepared into healthy meals that are available on Wednesday morning.

Personal care items are also available.

But organizers say there’s an important education component here as well.

Those who stop by can also learn how to store their food so it lasts longer and learn how to shop with a list to prevent overbuying food that ends up being wasted.

The event is free and open to the public on Wednesday, September 21 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds.

Food will be provided by Food for The Soul, Valley Interfaith, Last Mile Food Rescue, and the Freestore Foodbank. Community partners sharing their resources include and The Ohio State University Extension and the Cincinnati Health Department.

