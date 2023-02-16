Forest Hills School District to make $750k in cuts, over $1 million more if May levy fails

CINCINNATI — Forest Hills School District plans to make $750,000 in cuts, including the elimination of several teaching positions, central office positions and raising the cost of pre-school tuition. More cuts will need to be made if the district's May levy fails, according to Superintendent Larry Hook.

The $750,000 in reductions will be immediately implemented at the end of the current school year, while the additional cuts will need to take place before the start of the 2023-2024 school year unless the district's levy passes.

According to a presentation made by Hook on Wednesday, the immediate cuts include:

The elimination of one administrator and two learning design specialists, which will reduce instructional support and professional development to teachers. Hook's presentation said this will have a negative impact on district-wide curriculum and the development of courses of study.

Eliminating three secondary certified teachers "through retirements and resignations," which will increase class sizes and possibly mean that some courses won't be able to run because of staff availability.

Eliminating two support roles in elementary schools, which reduces the specialized resources and support available.

A 2.5% budget reduction for each building, reducing the funds available for classroom supplies

Reduced summer school offerings because of reduced staff

Increase to pre-school tuition by $308 per student

The reductions "are part of FHSD's effort to meet its obligation to be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars...with minimal impact on student learning," according to Hook's presentation.

However, if voters don't support a levy that will appear on the ballot in May, the district will need to make an additional $1.6 million in reductions "to delay a potential negative cash balance," the presentation said.

Those cuts would involve cutting an additional 17 teaching positions, increasing pay-to-participate fees for athletics by $125 per student, for band by $125 per student and would add a $175 fee to participate in theater.

The district would also be forced to cut $400,000 in transportation fees by reducing the amount of bus drivers, routes and maintenance; that would change district start and pick-up times by as much as 30 minutes, said Hook's presentation.

The levy, which voters will decide to pass or reject in May, is a 6.9 mill combination levy, which includes a 5.4 mill levy for operating costs and a 1.5 mill permanent improvement levy. That would increase property taxes by $20.13 per month per $100,000 of home value — so a home worth $200,000 would see a $40.26 increase monthly.

The levy does not provide funding for any additional staff or programming that does not already exist; rather, it's intended to allow the district to retain teachers and staff, while being able to afford textbooks and other educational supplies and materials, according to a breakdown of the levy on the district's website. The 1.5 mill permanent improvement levy will be used to pay for "technology expenditures, buses and costs related to facility and equipment maintenance," according to the site.

Forest Hills School District entered deficit spending this year, the district said, which will result in a negative cash balance by 2026 if changes are not made.