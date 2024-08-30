FOP: Man in critical condition after CPD officer hit him with cruiser while responding to shooting call

CINCINNATI — One man is in the hospital after a Cincinnati police officer hit him with his police cruiser, the Cincinnati FOP confirmed Thursday night.

FOP President Ken Kober said the officer was responding to reports of a person shot near Spring Grove Village when he hit a man attempting to cross the street in front of a Metro bus.

Kober said the officer had his lights and sirens on, and the man was not in a crosswalk.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. WCPO has reached out to the Cincinnati Police Department for more information on the crash and the man's condition but has not heard back at this time.

“Police officers take as much care as possible when they’re responding to a reported shooting with their lights and sirens on,” Kober said in a statement. “The Cincinnati FOP and its members are praying for the young man who was hit and for the officer involved.”

This story will be updated with more information when it is available.