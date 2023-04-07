Flying Pig weekend adds 10K handcycle and para-athlete divisions

CINCINNATI — There are now more opportunities for people living with disabilities to compete during Fly Pig Marathon weekend, with the addition of two new divisions, including a 10K handcycle division and a para-athlete division.

The Toyota 10K Handcycle Division will allow handcycle athletes to participate in a timed 10K race on Saturday, May 6. The Para-athlete Division will include the 5K, 10K, and full and half marathons.

Handcycles are powered by a user's arms instead of their legs.

“It's not just arms, but its hands and core and cardio,” said Abby Marsh.

Marsh plans to compete in the Toyota 10K Handcycle Division this year. She’s lived with quadriplegia for ten years, after she was injured in a car accident at 17.

“I’m very elated,” she said. “When I was first injured, I could barely lift my arm up to my face. The fact that I'm competing with the handcycle in a 10k is pretty shocking for me.”

Marsh said she's been training for the marathon for the last few months.

“We've been pushing ourselves, adding resistance,” she said. “I’ve been sore some nights, but it's been really fun.”

To add the new divisions, the marathon partnered with The Bridge Adaptive Sports and Recreation, a nonprofit dedicated to breaking down barriers that might prevent people living with disabilities from participating in sports and recreation activities.

“This just feels such an integral part of our mission, inclusivity, trying to break down barriers for any athlete who wants to participate,” said Iris Simpson Bush, CEO of the Flying Pig Marathon.

Marsh had already been involved with the organization before the announcement.

The group worked with marathon officials to make sure the new divisions were launched safely.

“Everyone with a disability will have different medical considerations that we have to think about,” said Danny Meyer, executive director of The Bridge Adaptive. “Just because of their injury, there's different responses that you can have to exercise.”

About one dozen athletes have signed up for the Toyota 10K Handcycle Division so far, according to marathon officials.

“There should be an opportunity to compete and to not feel like you have to have this special race that you need to go into,” Meyer said.

Athletes can sign up for the 10K Handcycle Division and Para Athlete Division by reaching out to registration@flyingpigmarathon.com.

Flying Pig Marathon weekend is scheduled for May 5-7, 2023.