Fifth Third lobby, site of gunman's deadly attack Sept. 6, will reopen Monday

CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third Bank is reopening its Fountain Square lobby Monday for the first time since a gunman's deadly attack there Sept. 6, a company spokesperson said Sunday.

Fifth Third will hold a brief memorial service for employees at 9 a.m. with a moment of silence at 9:06 a.m. Three people were killed and two others were wounded before police shot and killed the gunman.

Fifth Third has created a community wall outside the lobby for the public to share messages of support, spokesperson Laura Trujillo said in an email to WCPO.

"We have been heartened and overwhelmed by the kindness of our community," Trujillo wrote.

People who work at Fifth Third Center returned on Sept. 10, but Fifth Third employees have been directed to other entrances.

The three victims were 25-year-old Prudhvi Kandepi 64-year-old Richard Newcomer and 48-year-old Luis Felipe Calderon. Two other people were wounded, Whitney Austin, a Fifth Third Bank vice president, was shot 12 times. She and the other wounded victim, Brian Sarver, went home from the hospital last week.

Officials say the gunman was 29-year-old Omar Santa-Perez of North Bend. Cincinnati police Officers Jennifer Chilton, Antonio Etter and Eric Kaminsky, and Police Specialist Gregory Toyeas shot at Santa-Perez through the glass windows of the lobby and ended the carnage.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced last week that the officers' actions were not only justified but "heroic."

