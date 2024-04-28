Families heal, celebrate and reflect at annual March for Babies

CINCINNATI — So many in the Tri-State recognize the March for Babies as movement to continue a movement.

According to March of Dimes, a nonprofit that focuses on ending preventable maternal health risks, preterm birth rates have increased by more than 10% from 2021 to 2022.

“Kylah is my daughter who passed away in 2007 and our family was very, very, very traumatized by the situation,” Dot Parker-McCray said.

Surrounded by her family and a community with similar situations, McCray walked three miles in honor of her baby girl. She said they’ve been coming to the march, which celebrated its 54th year, for years and the healing that comes from it is unmatched.

In hopes to continue to pay tribute to her daughter, McCray said she has showed up for years because it’s now her time to help others make it through a similar tough time.

“If they can see me taking one step at a time, anybody else going through it today can too,” she said.

The Woeste family had a different outcome in 2007. Their child was born at 1-pound-6-ounces at 27 weeks gestation, and their child still being alive today is why they have marched for 16 years.

“It kind of reflects on our journey in the NICU... 72 days in the NICU. So every day was a milestone and everyday was important,” the Woeste family shared. “So to come down here and take that walk and take the physical steps here is like remembering and honoring the journey that we started with.”

The march took place in Sawyer Point Park. Those who participated said each step is for reflection and being with one another.

If you're interested in donating to March of Dimes, click here.