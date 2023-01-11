FAA grounds all US flight departures following system outage: Here's how that's impacting travel at CVG

CINCINNATI — Flights at all US airports are being held at the gate until at least 9 a.m. ET after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

This has caused thousands of domestic flight delays, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

The agency said in a tweet that it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM) and is making progress.

Update 4: The FAA is making progress in restoring its Notice to Air Missions system following an overnight outage. Departures are resuming at @EWRairport and @ATLairport due to air traffic congestion in those areas. We expect departures to resume at other airports at 9 a.m. ET. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

NOTAM is used to alert pilots about closed runways, equipment outages and other potential hazards along a flight path, the FAA said.

According to the White House Press Secretary, President Biden has been briefed on the situation and there is no evidence that this is a cyberattack.

The President has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) January 11, 2023

According to CVG's flight status website, 24 flights have been delayed and three have been canceled as a result of the mandatory ground stop by the FAA.

There were around 50 flights scheduled to depart from CVG before 9:00 a.m. It is unclear at this time how many were able to take off before the FAA issued the stop.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

Editor's note: The Associated Press contributed to this article.