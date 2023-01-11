Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

FAA grounds all US flight departures following system outage: Here's how that's impacting travel at CVG

Flights at all US airports are being held at the gate until at least 9 a.m.
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
FAA-Unruly Passengers
Posted at 7:13 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 08:36:28-05

CINCINNATI — Flights at all US airports are being held at the gate until at least 9 a.m. ET after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

This has caused thousands of domestic flight delays, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

The agency said in a tweet that it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM) and is making progress.

NOTAM is used to alert pilots about closed runways, equipment outages and other potential hazards along a flight path, the FAA said.

According to the White House Press Secretary, President Biden has been briefed on the situation and there is no evidence that this is a cyberattack.

According to CVG's flight status website, 24 flights have been delayed and three have been canceled as a result of the mandatory ground stop by the FAA.

There were around 50 flights scheduled to depart from CVG before 9:00 a.m. It is unclear at this time how many were able to take off before the FAA issued the stop.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

Editor's note: The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Mobile food market visits food deserts in Cincinnati CPS hosts community roundtables to address bus transportation issues Complaints of squatters at Williamsburg Apartments, complex facing lawsuit

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.