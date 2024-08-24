Watch Now
'Every kid deserves a nice night's rest' | Hope to Dream event gifts 50 kids with beds of their own

The annual event took place Saturday in Roselawn
Hope to Dream 2024
WCPO
Fifty kids were gifted beds on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, as part of the annual Hope to Dream event, hosted by WCPO 9, St. Vincent De Paul and Morris Furniture Company.
Hope to Dream 2024
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Thousands of kids in the Tri-State go to sleep each night without a bed, but on Saturday, that changed for dozens of them.

The annual Hope to Dream event at the Reds Community Fun Facility gifted 50 kids with beds of their own. The event was held by WCPO 9, St. Vincent De Paul and Morris Furniture Company, with helped from Standard Textile, Chick-Fil-A, General Electric Credit Union, and mighty men volunteers from Crossroads Church.

Dozens of volunteers gathered Saturday morning at the P&G Cincinnati MLB Youth Academy in Roselawn to build the beds ahead of the surprise for the kids.

"There's plenty of, plenty of kids in our community going to bed on the floor or on the couch," said Joshua Thorpe with Morris Furniture. "We really believe that every kid deserves a nice night's rest."

Hope to Dream 2024

Mary Greer, one of the 50 children gifted a bed, knows all too well about the reality of not having a bed.

"We've been sleeping on air beds," Greer said. "And, you know, with air beds, you get a little prick or a little bump and it deflates. So, it's been a struggle."

Kaytlynd Lainhart, the vice president of external relations for St. Vincent De Paul, said we take for granted how beneficial and crucial have a bed is.

"We go home, and we have a nice place to rest," Lainhart said. "And many kids, I mean, they wouldn't. They need a great start to the school year. Getting good sleep is a huge part of that."

Outside of the bed itself, the kids were also gifted blankets, pillows, care products, books

According to St. Vincent De Paul's website, the event is a snapshot of the nonprofit's year-round Rahe Bed Program, which provides new bed frames, mattresses and mattress covers to families at no cost. In 2023, the bed program allowed more than 1,600 people to receive a new bed, including 649 children.

For those wanting to donate to St. Vincent De Paul's bed program, click here. A donate of $175 provides a bed, complete with a bed frame, mattress and mattress cover.

WCPO 9 will also be hosting a telethon Thursday, Aug. 29 beginning at 4 p.m.

Finding Solutions

Finding Solutions: We want to hear from you
WCPO 9 is committed to finding solutions to problems in our community. We want to hear from you about what issues you're facing, but also who you might know that's stepping up for you neighborhood.

