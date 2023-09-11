Tri-State volunteers stock food pantries for 9/11 Day of Service

CINCINNATI — Area food pantries are about to receive a massive donation from volunteers at 21 different local companies.

As part of a nationwide 9/11 Day of Service, more than 1,000 volunteers will be packing about 240,000 healthy, non-perishable meals.

The meals will be donated to the Freestore Foodbank and Shared Harvest Foodbank.

As many as one in four people experience food insecurity each day, according to Feeding America. That’s up from 20% in 2022.

Monday's meal packing event at the Cintas Center at Xavier University is just one of 18 meal packing events across America. It’s the first time it’s been held in Cincinnati.

As many as 20,000 volunteers are expected to participate in meal packs nationwide, packing more than 6 million total meals.

The Tri-State companies participating in today’s meal packing include: AmeriCorps, Citi, United Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, Reliance Steel & Aluminum, KPMG, American Modern, GE Aerospace, Paycor, Target, HBH Holdings, Brighton Tru-Edge, KnowledgeWorks, VEGA Americas, Barclays, Totes Isotoner, Verdant Commercial Capital, Sims-Lohman, Bank of America and Ascendum.

Click here to learn more about how you can give back.