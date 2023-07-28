Local youth advocate sleeping in car after home damaged in fire

CINCINNATI — A community advocate has not been able to sleep in her own bed for nearly a week after a fire damaged her home in Evanston.

For decades, Candace Tubbs has taken in homeless youth and people who were newly released from prison with nowhere to go. Now, she's without a place to stay herself.

Tubbs said the fire started when her sister was cooking fries on the stove. The Cincinnati Fire Department estimated the home suffered around $100,000 worth of damage.

Despite this, Tubbs said she's determined to return home.

"I'm getting ready to come back to this house because I ain't got no other choice and so whatever the bill, whatever, I gotta do what I gotta do," said Tubbs. "You know, another night in the car ain't going to work for me."

Neighborhood United and other advocates have set up a GoFundMe for Tubbs. The fundraiser aims to raise $500 for Tubbs to cover the cost of a hotel for her to stay in and repairs to her home.

According to the GoFundMe page, Tubbs was diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago and has been fighting that since; as a result, she did not have home insurance when the fire happened.