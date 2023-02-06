1 dead, another hospitalized in Evanston shooting

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another is injured following a late Sunday qafternoon shooting in Evanston, Cincinnati police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said.

Just after 4:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Bevis Avenue for a shooting. There, they found one victim dead at the scene, Cunningham said.

Cunningham said a second victim was transported to UC Medical Center and is in "stable condition."

He did not release the identities of either victim.

CPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but Cunningham didn't say if they've identified any suspects or have anyone in custody.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 or CPD's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

