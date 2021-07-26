Cincinnati police talk Monday night about efforts to curb gun violence

CINCINNATI — Members of the Cincinnati Police Department are gathering with community members Monday night in East Westwood to discuss gun violence across the city.

First, officers will give an overview of their efforts of their work in East Westwood. According to police statistics, crime is down 15% across District 3, where East Westwood is located, compared to 2020.

Then, neighborhood and community activists will talk about challenges the area faces. City Council member Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney said she thinks it's important to listen to community members who see where improvements can be made.

Kearney also said this meeting won't be like other meetings because they will also discuss potential solutions to these issues.

"This will not be a meeting like others where people just talk about the problems," Kearney said. "We also need to talk about solutions, and so often we leave these meetings, here's a list of everything that's wrong. Now, what are we going to do about it? So, part of this will be a work session where everyone comes together to give ideas."

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. at the Roll Hill School at 2411 Baltimore Ave. The meeting is open to the public, and it can also be viewed live on Citicable.

