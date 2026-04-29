CINCINNATI — As East Walnut Hills continues to grow, neighbors are working together to imagine what's next for the neighborhood.

The neighborhood is conducting a community placemaking workshop to hear ideas residents have for potential development.

Neighborhood Assembly President Steve Ramos said it's about getting residents more involved with the neighborhood's future.

“It is a great neighborhood, and we aspire to make it even better," Ramos said.

The workshop is being led by University of Cincinnati sophomore Nevaeh Hawkins.

WATCH: Here's how East Walnut Hills residents are working together on ideas for the neighborhood's future

East Walnut Hills community workshop sparks ideas for future growth in neighborhood

Hawkins is an intern for the neighborhood assembly as part of a collaboration with the university and East Walnut Hills.

Studying urban design, she has spent months learning about the neighborhood and talking to residents about their ideas.

Hawkins said many ideas focus on areas along Woodburn Avenue. She said goals include invigorating the business district and providing additional housing.

One big focal point for residents has been the vacant lot at the old Hoffman school.

“That has been a pretty high-friction area for the neighborhood; a lot of residents really want to see development in that area," Hawkins said.

The lot isn't owned by the neighborhood, but neighbors feel a lot can be done with it.

Hawkins said there are also thoughts about making the neighborhood safer, like adding bus stop shelters and more crosswalks.

The ideas formed in the workshop aren't guaranteed to become future projects. However, Ramos said planning can help guide developments down the road.

Ramos also said the area is in need of a comprehensive neighborhood plan. He believes the ideas from the workshop could help jump-start that process.

“It’s our role as the assembly to take those ideas and implement them into action," Ramos said.

Residents like Simon Coriell appreciate the neighborhood's proactive approach.

“It’s important to have a say in your community," Coriell said.

Coriell, owner of Argos Pet Store at the corner of Woodburn and Myrtle avenues, said the effort and collaboration put forth by residents is what makes the neighborhood great.

“I really think the neighborhood is taking a giant leap forward, getting the residents involved," Coriell said. "A lot of times they’re left out.”

If you have opinions to share, there's still time. You can fill out this online survey with your ideas until May 15.