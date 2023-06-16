East Walnut Hills coffee, wine cafe Symposium shuts doors after 13 months of business

CINCINNATI — An East Walnut Hills cafe has permanently shut its doors.

Symposium announced on social media Thursday that the cafe's last day of business was June 12.

The cafe, which was located in the heart of East Walnut Hills along Woodburn Avenue, opened only 13 months ago in May 2022 by owners Julia Berger and Aaron Owen.

Symposium had a broad menu containing coffee, wine and locally-sourced food offerings.

The owners took to Facebook to announce the closure, writing, "the day we wished never to come has arrived." The duo also asked for past customers to share any memories or photos they have of Symposium.

"Things can look shiny on the outside, but it's nearly impossible to tell what is going on behind the scenes in a small business," the owners wrote.

Symposium's owners don't give an exact reason for the cafe's closure, but they do reference money in the announcement writing "... if we had all the money in the world, we would keep it going for you."

Symposium's staff was given a heads-up about the closure on June 8, and the owners said they are working to help for their employees new opportunities.

Berger and Owen reflected on everything they had been through and learned during Symposium's 13 months, but they said the future is up in the air for the two of them.

"Just because we are wandering off to the next adventure, does not mean we are lost," the duo wrote.

