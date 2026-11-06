Prosecutor: Suspect in mass shooting at East End music venue pleads guilty to ammunition charge

CINCINNATI — A 30-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a charge in connection with a mass shooting at an East End music venue from March, U.S. District Attorney for Southern Ohio Dominick S. Gerace said.

Gerace said Derrick Long of Cincinnati has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing ammunition as a previously convicted felon.

Long was identified as one of the two alleged shooters in a March 1 mass shooting at Riverfront Live, a music venue located in the 4300 block of Kellogg Avenue along the Ohio River. Nine people were injured in the shooting.

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Gerace said Long was identified as one of the two shooters based on a review of surveillance footage from the music venue. The other shooter, Franeek Cobb, 24, is federally charged with illegally possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

Cobb and Long were in an altercation when Long brandished a gun and fired into a crowd, discharging at least eight rounds, Gerace said.

WATCH: A nearby business's cameras captured running crowds outside of Riverfront Live

Surveillance Video Riverfront Live Mass Shooting

“The plea today holds Long accountable for his part in the mass shooting at Riverfront Live in Cincinnati,” Gerace said in a statement. “My Office is dedicated to pursuing federal charges against those who wreak havoc on our communities through acts of violence. We will continue to charge and prosecute these cases to completion.”

Long has several prior convictions, including two separate cases involving trafficking heroin, trafficking fentanyl, failure to comply, carrying concealed weapons, arson and receiving stolen property.

Possessing a firearm or ammunition as a previously convicted felon is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Further charges against Cobb are still pending, Gerace said.