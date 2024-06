CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a single-car crash in the East End, police said.

The crash happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Kellogg Avenue.

Police said a driver crashed into a tree.

Adam Schrand | WCPO Police said a driver crashed into a tree.

Kellogg Avenue is closed between Wilmer and Gassaway. It is unclear how long the road will be closed.

Police have not said what led up to the crash.

No other injuries were reported.