Duke Energy Convention Center renovations could bring changes to iconic Cincinnati sign

CINCINNATI — One part of the Cincinnati skyline that's been around for more than 15 years, could be changing next summer.

The Duke Energy Convention Center is set to be renovated and part of those renovations could include changes to the iconic LED Cincinnati sign displayed across the building.

3CDC says plans are still in the design phase so nothing is set in stone though.

“There could be no change, there could be a slight change or we could do something a little bit different," said Joe Rudemiller, the VP of marketing and communications for 3CDC. “We’re absolutely going to make sure that anything that happens there, whether it is a change or stays the same, lives up to what we see today.”

Many consider the current sign a staple of the city, so the project is one a lot of people are sure to have an opinion about.

“Taking it down completely, I think that would be something that a lot of people would miss," said Kira Dale, an Ohioan visiting Cincinnati.

Others agree, but say it doesn't need to stay exactly as it is now.

“Sometimes things are older and have historic kind of context. I’m not sure that falls in that category, but you know with the technology today, I’m sure they could do something that would be a lot more attractive," said Cincinnati native Charles Bissinger.

Bissinger did say too many changes wouldn't feel right — like if it was replaced with a sign that can be changed to spell out more than just "Cincinnati."

“I think the sign is distinctive and I think it should be more constant," he said.

The convention center renovations are part of a larger project, which involves renovating the entire convention center district. There are plans for a hotel across the street and improvements to both the inside and outside of the current convention center building.

“It’s really a once in a generation opportunity to breathe life into this district," Rudemiller said.

He said 3CDC plans to share new renderings at the end of August and start construction in July 2024.