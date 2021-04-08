Watch
Workers rescued after scaffolding collapse downtown

Posted at 11:15 AM, Apr 08, 2021
Downtown streets shut down Thursday morning as Cincinnati firefighters worked to rescue construction workers left dangling after a scaffolding collapse.

The crew had been working on the outside of a building at the intersection of Fourth and Elm streets when their scaffolding gave out, according to firefighters.

Multiple people were left hanging from their remaining equipment, according to firefighters; some were injured. Emergency responders did not immediately provide information about the extent of the victims’ injuries.

