CINCINNATI — Downtown Cincinnati will no longer play host to retailer Saks Fifth Avenue, the company announced on Wednesday.

By the end of 2022, the business plans to close the doors to its West 5th Street location for good, according to an email sent to customers. The company didn't include a specific closing date.

The email also does not mention whether Saks plans to replace the downtown location with another store elsewhere in Cincinnati.

Saks Fifth Avenue initially opened its downtown Cincinnati location in 1983 — had the retail store hung on past the end of this year, 2023 would have marked the location's 40th birthday.