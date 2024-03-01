Police: Shot fired through Kroger window in downtown Cincinnati, no injuries reported

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police will have additional security at the Kroger location downtown after a single shot came into the store through a window.

Officers who responded to 100 E. Court Street said a security guard reported a shot fired into the store at around 8 p.m. Thursday. No one was injured and the bullet was caught in a t-shirt on a rack directly in front of the window.

There is no suspect information. Police said they were looking at security footage and real-time crime cameras to decipher what happened.

Kroger remained open during the investigation, and Cincinnati Fire crews blocked off the window.