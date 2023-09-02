Watch Now
Police: 53-year-old man struck, killed by driver entering Fountain Square parking garage

Posted at 3:09 PM, Sep 02, 2023
CINCINNATI — A 53-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday morning, Cincinnati police said.

Just before 7:30 a.m., CPD responded to 520 Vine Street, which is by Fountain Square, for a crash.

Police learned a 50-year-old man driving a Acura TL north on Vine Street turned into the entrance of a parking garage and struck a 53-year-old pedestrian.

That pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision and was transported to UC Medical Center, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured in the collision.

Police do not believe excessive speed is a factor in the collision, but they are investigating impairment.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

