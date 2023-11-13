Officials shut down area around Carew Tower after loose pieces of brick fall from the 49-story building

CINCINNATI — Fire officials have shut down parts of Vine and 5th streets in downtown Cincinnati after loose bricks fell from Carew Tower, damaging one vehicle.

Matt Flagler with the Cincinnati Fire Department said they received 911 calls just before 3 p.m. that reported things falling off Carew Tower. When they arrived, officials found small pieces of brick had fallen off the building.

Flagler said a construction crew was working near the top of the 49-story building to repair bricks. Officials believe the crew hit the side of the building with its scaffolding, knocking off some of the loose bricks.

One vehicle, Flagler said, had minor damage. Officials said the woman inside the vehicle is "very shaken up" but was not injured. No one was hurt.

"Obviously it's a big concern because those bricks fell from really high up," Flagler said. "So, we're working right now with the contractor and the building department to make sure that it was indeed just an isolated issue."

Vine Street between 4th and 5th, and 5th Street between Vine and Walnut will remain closed until officials determine it was an isolated incident.