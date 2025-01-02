Watch Now
Morton's Steakhouse closes Carew Tower location

CINCINNATI — Morton's The Steakhouse has closed its location inside Carew Tower.

A WCPO crew saw employees packing up items inside the restaurant on Wednesday. A manager inside the restaurant told us the last day of business for the steakhouse chain's Cincinnati location was New Year's Eve.

We have reached out to the Morton's The Steakhouse chain to learn more about what prompted the sudden closure, but have not heard back.

Currently, the only location for the steakhouse chain in Ohio listed on the company's website is in Cleveland. There is also still a location listed in Louisville.

On Facebook, the Morton's The Steakhouse page for the Vine Street location says "permanently closed," though there has been no formal announcement of the closure posted on the page.

