'It really feels different inside': Main library downtown reopens after 3-year renovation

CINCINNATI — The Main Library in Downtown Cincinnati is finally back open after nearly 3 years of renovations.

The $43 million project included a total overhaul of one building.

Guests will see redesigned meeting spaces, interactive areas for kids, social stairs that connect all floors of the library through local music history and outdoor plazas to gather.

"So it's important to realize the original building, which we're standing in right now, was built and opened in the 1950s, 1955," said Paula Brehm-Heeger, executive director of the Cincinnati Public Library. "And when you walk in, it really feels different inside — and we've had a skylight the whole time."

The skylight is now more of a focal point, with bright colors drawing the eye upward to the natural light source.

Another major draw for eyes of all ages is the re-imagined children's and teen's sections.

"If you look just south, you'll see the Roebling suspension bridge recreated for kids," said Brehm-Heeger. "We're hoping that kids will just see that and draw their caregivers, their parents, their families over here and want to explore this area."

If they do, they'll find plenty of other fun activities and engaging spaces, like an interactive Lite Brite wall and a musical space.

For teens, a quieter zone filled with study pods offers room for homework, studying or even online gaming.

Three floors of the library span about 540,000 square feet giving patrons ample space to study, reserve books and learn about Cincinnati history.

Saturday the library will attempt to set a new World Record for the most library patrons to sign up for a library card in a single day. The goal is 2,000 new library card holders.

The weekend is full of family-friendly events.

