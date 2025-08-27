Group behind Over-the-Rhine's Ghost Baby to open new bar, venue near Fountain Square

CINCINNATI — The team behind Over-the-Rhine's underground lounge, Ghost Baby, is set to open a new venture further into downtown Cincinnati near Fountain Square.

The Academy, the creative collective behind Ghost Baby, is set to open Prim inside The Foundry development at 70 W 5th Street. The bar's opening is slated for the fall, but an exact date has not been announced.

According to The Academy, Prim is set to reimagine an evening out as "elevated, elegant and anything but ordinary."

The new concept will be in a similar fashion to Ghost Baby, blending a slew of libations with music.

"Prim invites guests into a layered and immersive world of music, cocktails and modern merriment — an experience that is poised but never predictable," The Academy said.

The owners said Prim will be "intimate, intentional and entertainment-led," whether that means vinyl sets or live performances.

Guests at Prim should expect "a bold study in contrast and cohesion" with the bar's interior, including layered patterns, dramatic textures and eclectic styling, The Academy said.

“By design, Prim is an experience for the senses,” says Robyn Novak, executive director of strategy and design at Cincinnati's AGAR. “It invites guests into a world that’s vibrant and eclectic — where uptown meets downtown, and polish meets play.”

The Academy said the concept for Prim came from entrepreneur Josh Heuser, who founded AGAR and is behind Ghost Baby, which was recently named on USA Today's 2025 "best Bars of the Year" list.

Heuser's decision to invest further into downtown Cincinnati is intentional, The Academy said.

"We're not blind to the conversation happening around downtown right now — and we don't shy away from them," he said. "We believe in this city. Prim is an invitation to lean in — to create, to connect, to celebrate what makes Cincinnati vibrant. As the core thrives, so does the city, and ultimately the surrounding neighborhoods. And we're proud to be part of that momentum."

Heuser said he and his team have a "clear vision" to help redefine the possibilities Cincinnati has to offer.

Christy Samad, executive vice president of civic and commercial space activation for 3CDC, said the decision to fill The Foundry's final space with something from Heuser and his team "was an easy yes."

The Foundry has become "a showcase for the city's most exciting food and beverage destinations," Samad said.

Other than Prim, The Foundry is home to several other restaurants, including Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, The Davidson, Vintage on Race, Marigold and more.