'We can’t keep the party going forever' | Norwood cidery Northwood Cider Co. to permanently close

NORWOOD, Ohio — The Greater Cincinnati area's first cidery announced it will be permanently closing.

Northwood Cider Co., located on Mills Avenue across the street from Norwood's Victory Park, announced Monday that it will be shutting down Dec. 13.

"Unfortunately, we can't keep the party going forever," the cidery wrote.

The cidery first opened in 2022, and focused solely on hard ciders. Northwood came to fruition after Darrin Wilson, Key Yan and Joe and Rohan Klare met in Cincinnati and shared a passion for local businesses, according to the cidery's website.

Northwood said the move came due to increased costs and changes in the industry. '

"Like many craft beverage producers and hospitality businesses around our region, we are facing difficult headwinds with significantly increased operating and production costs, a challenging economy, and changing consumption patterns. It's a hard business, and getting harder."

While the taproom is still open for a little more than two weeks, the cidery is inviting everyone to celebrate the community in its final days.

"We hope you will stop in before then to help us celebrate the community you have all helped to create, enjoy a few ciders, and say hello one last time or two to our wonderful taproom staff," the cidery wrote.

Until Dec, 13, the taproom will be running its regular hours and hosting its final scheduled events.

"We’re deeply grateful for this community, the joy you have brought to our lives, and the welcoming space we’ve all built together," the cidery wrote.

You can read Northwood's full statement below: