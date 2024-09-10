Watch Now
CPD: Driver seriously injured after crash involving Metro bus

CINCINNATI — A driver has been seriously hurt after a crash Downtown that involved a Metro bus, according to Cincinnati police.

The crash happened at Seventh Street and Elm. Police said a Honda and a Metro bus collided; the driver of the Honda was seriously injured in the crash, though police did not provide details on that person's injuries.

Passengers on the bus sustained minor injuries, police said, though they did not say how many people were on the bus when the crash happened.

The driver of the Honda was the only person in that vehicle, police said.

Officers on scene did not provide any information on what led up to the crash or who may have been at fault.

