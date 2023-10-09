Watch Now
CPD: 1 person shot outside at The Banks; police chase suspect on foot, make arrest

Posted at 2:19 AM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 02:26:36-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police responded to shooting in the DORA area of The Banks at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday evening, according to an officer on scene.

While responding to the shooting, police identified a suspect and that person fled on foot. A foot chase ensued and police apprehended the suspect in the parking garage located at 3rd and Walnut Street, according to police.

The identity of the suspect arrested is not yet known, nor are the extent of charges.

At the scene of the shooting, police found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to UC Medical Center, according to the officer.

A bystander told the WCPO crew that the victim had been shot in the leg.

Police were visible late Sunday evening and into Monday morning scouring the largely taped off crime scene area around East Freedom Way, carefully scanning the ground for evidence with their flashlights and talking to potential witnesses.

If you have any tips or information that may contribute to the Cincinnati police department's investigation of this shooting, please contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

