Cincinnati's oldest continually operating business to move out of downtown, to reopen in Sharonville

CINCINNATI — Bromwell's Fireplace, downtown Cincinnati's oldest continually operating business, is moving out of the city and will reopen in Sharonville, according to new owner Zack Glacken.

Glacken said he and his father purchased Bromwell's after the former owner was ready to retire. Glacken's father, Todd Glacken, has worked at Bromwell's for 20 years, and he currently acts as the store's general manager, while Glacken himself as been with the company for 15 years.

Glacken said that Bromwell's, which first opened at 117 W. Fourth Street in 1819, has outgrown the downtown Cincinnati space, and moving to Sharonville will allow the company to expand on its outdoor products.

The downtown Cincinnati storefront is still up and running, but closed on its new location on April 29, Glacken said. The company plans to reopen in Sharonville at the end of September or the beginning of October.

While Glacken said they'll miss the restaurants and setting of downtown Cincinnati, the new space will allow Bromwell's to have more walk-in traffic.

The original building that housed Bromwell's in downtown Cincinnati is still owned by the former owner of the company, and Glacken said a new high-end furniture store is set to open in that space. The Harth Room, a bar and lounge located directly next door, will also remain, Glacken said.

Bromwell's was founded by Jacob Bromwell and originally served as a seller of supplies to settlers who emigrated to the area in the early 1880s before it transformed into the fireplace company it is today. Over its more than 200 years, several families have owned Bromwell's, with the Glackens being the fourth family to champion the brand.